Rohit Purohit bags Swastik Productions’ Porus for Sony TV

SrividyaRajesh
By SrividyaRajesh
29 Mar 2017 06:27 PM

Swastik Productions’ historical show Porus for Sony TV and the talented ensemble cast that is being roped in for the show has made headlines in the last few weeks!!

After roping in biggies like Laksh, Rati Pandey, Ishita Ganguly, VJ Bani, Praneet Bhat, the show will also see handsome hunk Rohit Purohit being a part of it.

As per information got, Rohit will be seen essaying the role of the warrior Alexander. Rohit was last seen on TV screens in the successful historical Razia Sultan. 

According to history, Porus and Alexander shared a very important relationship. Alexander was really impressed by Porus' strengths and even though he defeated him in a war, he gave him some of his provinces to rule.

When contacted, Rohit did not respond to our calls. 

We dropped a message to Producer Siddharth Tewary and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert. 

Are you excited to see the comeback of Rohit in yet another historical avatar? 

Drop in your comments here.

