Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rohit Purohit finds Love on Sony TV’s Porus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2018 12:23 PM

Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television which has brought alive history with its magnum opus drama Porus is grabbing eyeballs with every episode. The versatile actor Rohit Purohit who plays the unconquerable warrior Alexander the Great has already proved his acting prowess with his upcoming track. In the upcoming track where Alexander ends his Brother Philip’s family in order to be the only King to the throne was trapped in an emotional yet playful situation. The scene in which Alexander has to execute the baby the actor almost fell in love with the little toddler. He had to become friends with the baby first in order to enact the sequence and had a gala time befriending the baby.

What do you think about Porus?

Talking about his experience Rohit shares, “It’s not easy to shoot with little children that too when you are playing a character like Alexander. It was a very difficult shot for me as an actor but was definitely a new learning as a person. The thought of killing a baby itself is inconvincible but as an actor you have to give your best. In order to perform the scene, I had to be friends with the baby and win her trust. The character is played by Nishu and she is angel who brought a lot of happiness and innocence while shooting. As an actor you learn something new every day and this was a beautiful learning.”

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, upcoming track, Rohit Purohit, Ffnds Love on Sony,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aishwarya Rai felicitated with 'Woman of...

Aishwarya Rai felicitated with 'Woman of Substance' title
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Joker
Joker
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days