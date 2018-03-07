Home > Tv > Tv News
Rohit Roy to host digital game show backed by Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to launch a digital game show titled 'iQ Trivia Live,' which will be hosted by actor Rohit Roy.

"Super excited to announce our first live digital game show 'iQ Trivia Live' hosted by none other than Rohit Roy. Download the application now, answer 12 questions correctly and win cash prizes!"

Rohit is excited about the collaboration.

He tweeted: "Woohoo! Here it is then! Thrilled to announce my first digital game show 'iQ Trivia Live' starts March 12, 9pm Download the app now. Answer 12 questions correctly and win lakhs!"

He said he is "terribly excited" and "suitably nervous."

What do you think about Rohit Roy and Shilpa Shetty?

Rohit's family members, brother Ronit and wife Manasi Joshi Roy, among several of his celebrity friends, including Sonu Sood, Vikram Bhatt, Aalim Hakim, Samir Soni, Sanjay Gupta, Raj Kundra, Vatsal Sheth, Akriti Kakar and Shriya Saran, wished him luck for the show. 

The official page of the show describes it as "a live trivia game show where you compete against all of India to win real money." The game show is launching on March 12.

Shilpa had also earlier produced the small screen live game show titled "Aunty Boli Lagao Boli: Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi"

 

