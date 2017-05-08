Rohit Roy inspired by 'Baahubali'

Actor Rohit Roy says he got so inspired by S.S. Rajamouli's hit "Baahubali" franchise that he agreed to do a historical show titled "Porus".

In the blockbusters, actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati play warring brothers who fight over the ownership of an ancient kingdom.

If one goes by his latest social media post, Rohit will be soon seen sword fighting, horse riding and underwater swimming in the upcoming Sony Entertainment Television.

"Getting inspired by 'Baahubali' and agreeing to do a historical is just the beginning. The real grind starts now! Prepping, 'Porus', horse riding, sword fighting, underwater swimming," he captioned an image he tweeted on Sunday.

In the image, he is seen riding a horse.

(Source: IANS)