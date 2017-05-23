Rohit Roy’s ROMANTIC message for wife Manasi is winning the internet!

Love keeps on growing! And like wine, it becomes special with years.

Good looking and talented Rohit Roy, who has amazed us all with his performance in shows like Swabhimaan, Kusum, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Peterson Hill, Encounter and more, apart from movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Fashion and Kaabil, truly has his heart on his sleeves.

On the occasion of his ‘first meet anniversary’, Rohit posted a romantic and heartfelt message for his actor-wife Manasi Joshi Roy.

The post is winning the internet for it not just projects a deep love towards his partner but also has the essence of how important love is in our lives.

The deep words are also a must read for men, as it gives out numerous husband goals, as for ladies, well you’ve got a reason to envy Manasi (wink wink).

Here read the beautiful message:

Awwmazing, isn’t it?

Rohit, is currently working in Sony TV’s upcoming historical saga Porus while Manasi is seen in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Married for more than 15 years, the duo has a daughter Kiara.

Wishing the lovely couple more love and happiness!