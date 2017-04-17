Rohit Roy surprises wife Manasi Joshi on her birthday

It becomes much more special when it is planned by someone who is very close to your heart.

The beautiful and talented actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who has made a comeback to television, after a long gap with Star Plus’ newly launched series Dhai Kilo Prem, received a lovely surprise on her birthday yesterday (16 April).

In a candid conversation with us, Manasi revealed that she had a working birthday yesterday but her husband Rohit Roy along with their daughter, dropped in to her sets with a bunch of flowers and made her day special. She also said that she cut several cakes yesterday and later enjoyed a lovely dinner with her loved ones.

She also shared the special moment with her fans on her Insta post -

I got a super #birthdaysurprise on the sets of #dhhaikiloprem #reeltoreal Thank you @rohitroy500 A post shared by Manasi Joshi Roy (@manasijoshiroy) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

That’s lovely. Isn’t it?

We wish Manasi a wonderful year ahead.