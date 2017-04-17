Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy surprises wife Manasi Joshi on her birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 06:52 PM

It becomes much more special when it is planned by someone who is very close to your heart. 

The beautiful and talented actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who has made a comeback to television, after a long gap with Star Plus’ newly launched series Dhai Kilo Prem, received a lovely surprise on her birthday yesterday (16 April). 

In a candid conversation with us, Manasi revealed that she had a working birthday yesterday but her husband Rohit Roy along with their daughter, dropped in to her sets with a bunch of flowers and made her day special. She also said that she cut several cakes yesterday and later enjoyed a lovely dinner with her loved ones.

She also shared the special moment with her fans on her Insta post - 

I got a super #birthdaysurprise on the sets of #dhhaikiloprem #reeltoreal Thank you @rohitroy500

A post shared by Manasi Joshi Roy (@manasijoshiroy) on

That’s lovely. Isn’t it? 

We wish Manasi a wonderful year ahead. 

