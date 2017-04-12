Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Aalesha
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Rohit Sagar to enter Colors’ Naagin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 04:15 PM

Time to welcome a new actor on Naagin 2.

The supernatural weekend drama will see a blast from the past with the comeback of Karanvir Bohra aka Rocky’s parents.

The actor signed in to play Rocky’s father is the dashing Rohit Sagar.

Rohit, husband of Shalini Kapoor (to be seen in Savitri Devi College and Hospital) has bagged the plump role.

Shared a source, “Rocky’s parents’ entry will bring forward a new twist in the tale with a lot of mysteries getting unravelled.”

When we called the actor he confirmed his entry but asked us to call later.

The hunt for the actress to play Rocky’s mother is still in process.

Rohit was last seen in Ek Muthi Aasman.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.

Tags > Rohit Sagar, Naagin 2, Karanvir Bohra, Shalini Kapoor, Ek Muthi Aasman,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top