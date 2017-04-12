Rohit Sagar to enter Colors’ Naagin

Time to welcome a new actor on Naagin 2.

The supernatural weekend drama will see a blast from the past with the comeback of Karanvir Bohra aka Rocky’s parents.

The actor signed in to play Rocky’s father is the dashing Rohit Sagar.

Rohit, husband of Shalini Kapoor (to be seen in Savitri Devi College and Hospital) has bagged the plump role.

Shared a source, “Rocky’s parents’ entry will bring forward a new twist in the tale with a lot of mysteries getting unravelled.”

When we called the actor he confirmed his entry but asked us to call later.

The hunt for the actress to play Rocky’s mother is still in process.

Rohit was last seen in Ek Muthi Aasman.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.