Rohit saves Sonakshi from Karan in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohit has realized that Sonakshi is not a bad human being and will not intentionally harm anyone. Rohit thus decides to take his case back.



Rohit tells Sonakshi that he doesn't want any more trouble for Pooja and is thus withdrawing the case.



In the upcoming episode, he also joins hands with her to find the real culprit. Deepa Chachi also decides to help them.



Sonakshi suspects Sumit to be responsible for the incident.



Meanwhile, in a turn of events, she is trapped by Karan, her ex, who tries to molest her.



Thankfully, Rohit reaches in time to rescue Sonakshi.



It will be interesting to see how and when Sonakshi and Rohit mend their differences.