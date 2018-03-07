Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rohit Shetty salutes acid attack survivor in India's Next Superstars

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2018 04:34 PM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has lauded acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal for standing up for herself.

As part of India's Next Superstars, its contestant Naina presented an act based on the story of Agarwal.

After her act, Agarwal narrated her journey of being a victim of a survivor and then a fighter.

Shetty lauded her and said, "Your name will be written in history for the brave deed you have done. Our country needs more women like you. You're not a victim, you're a fighter."

What do you think about Rohit Shetty?

Agarwal is also the founder of the Stop Acid Attack campaign.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Rohit Shetty, Lakshmi Agarwal, India's Next Superstars, Acid Attack campaign,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend 3 Storeys' screening

Celebs attend 3 Storeys' screening
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days