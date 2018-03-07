Rohit Shetty salutes acid attack survivor in India's Next Superstars

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has lauded acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal for standing up for herself.



As part of India's Next Superstars, its contestant Naina presented an act based on the story of Agarwal.



After her act, Agarwal narrated her journey of being a victim of a survivor and then a fighter.



Shetty lauded her and said, "Your name will be written in history for the brave deed you have done. Our country needs more women like you. You're not a victim, you're a fighter."

Agarwal is also the founder of the Stop Acid Attack campaign.



(Source: IANS)