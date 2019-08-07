Rohit spends the night at Sonakshi's house in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for a new twist in the story.

Rohit asks his driver to drop Sonakshi home, but the latter insists that Rohit come to her house, as he is hurt.

Sonakshi takes care of Rohit, and the two start talking about their respective pasts.

After listening to Rohit's story, Sonakshi asks him to forget his past, but he says he can never forget her.

Rohit's mother tells Rohit to stay back at Sonakshi's place for the night owing to the bad weather.

The next morning, Suman returns from the hospital and is shocked to see that Rohit spent the night at their house.

It will be interesting to see her reaction.