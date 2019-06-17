Rohit Suchanti posts a group picture with Srishty Rode

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode were Bigg Boss 12 participants. They grabbed eyeballs for their growing closeness in the house. In fact, after coming out of the house, Srishty broke up with fiancé Manish Naggdev. Back then, Manish did not blame anyone for the break-up, but recently he opened up about the same on social media. On the other hand, Rohit and Srishty were spotted at various occasions, but the duo never came out in open and admitted their relationship.

Now, in spite of Srishty and Rohit’s break-up, the latter has posted a picture with her, Roshmi Banik, Somi Khan, Saba Khan and captioned it as, “Few mad people i know.”

Speaking about Srishty, she is currently vacationing in the US with boyfriend Vijal, who is a businessman.

And speaking about Mainsh’s open letter, the actor revealed Srishty broke up with him over the phone. He wrote, “She hadn't given me a proper closure after a 4-year relationship in which I involved her in every aspect of my life, family and my personal career. She had broken up with me over a phone call and when I had asked her if we could talk about it face to face, she replied saying, "I am at the peak of my career. I don't wish to be in this relationship anymore and as it is I am detached, what is left to talk about?" That was a sudden shock to me. How could my fiancee break the relationship which was heading towards marriage, over a single phone call? After that there was a complete silence from her side forever. Don't you think the least I deserved was a proper closure?”