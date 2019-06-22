Rohit Suchanti shares Srishty Rode’s video; check out

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode were participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, and they grabbed headlines for their closeness. While Rohit was very open about his feelings for Srishty, the actress considered him only as a friend and never accepted to having romantic feelings for him.

Recently, there were reports about Srishty dating a businessman, and Rohit is apparently heart-broken about it. However, later Srishty took to social media and cleared the air about her relationship status by writing she is “single.”

And now, Rohit took to his social media handle and shared an interesting video. The video, which has been made by a fan club, features Srishty and his moments from the Bigg Boss house.

He captioned the video as, "Love this edit, thanks @roshty__paradise some friends come into your life for a reason, others come only for a season. Never let your best friends be lonely... keep disturbing them #bb12 #oldmemories #onelife #dontfuckitup #blastit”

Take a look below.