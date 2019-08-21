News

Rohit's Teej surprise for Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 04:39 PM

MUMBAI: In the interesting storyline of Star Plus' TV serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the audience will witness Rohit and Sonakshi's love and romance.

Rayma's incident brings Rohit close to Sonakshi, and the latter compels him to move on and forget the bitter past.

Meanwhile, Veena also meets Suman to discuss Rohit and Sonakshi's alliance.

Soon, the grand celebration of Teez festival is organized in the Sippy house, where Sonakshi is also invited.

The theme is red, and thus, Rohit gifts a red Banarasi saree to Sonakshi.

Rohit and Sonakshi get cozy when he helps her wear a necklace.

It will be interesting to see them both start life afresh.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

past seven days