Role in 'Sher-E...' seemed meaningful: Sonia Singh

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 12:01 PM

Actress Sonia Singh, fondly remembered as Keerthi from "Dill Mill Gayye", will be seen in the period TV drama "Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh". She says she joined the show because the role seemed meaningful to her.

"As I belong to a Sikh family, the role and the show seemed meaningful to me and even my parents wanted me to accept this role," Sonia said in a statement.

In the Life OK show, Sonia will be seen playing the key role of Sada Kaur, an extremely ambitious woman with sharp observation powers.

Sada is the one who can convince anyone about anything. She is also instrumental in moulding Ranjit Singh and is one of the pillars of his ascent, and also the key antagonist.

(Source: IANS)

 

