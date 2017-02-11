Romance and drama to keep you hooked to Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

This Valentine’s week gear up to experience some sugary romance.

Playing an important part in spreading love will be Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions).

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Anika (Surbhi Chandana) will lose her memory post being pushed by Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta). Now, even though the two will live under the same roof, Anika will refuse to acknowledge him as her husband.

Late at night, while Shivaay will ask her to sleep and give rest to her body, she will refuse to budge. Frustrated, he will take a knife and threaten her to death.

Shares a source, “Anika, who believes she is a Maharani, will get scared and agree to his commands.

While Shivaay will put her to sleep, the two will share some cozy moments together.”

Awww...that’s sweet, isn’t it?

Now, coming to the other entertaining sequences, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) will get engaged to his father’s mistress Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) in order to safeguard his mother’s place in the house.

But the engagement, an association of convenience will be a highly priced one. Svetlana will ask for a token of 100 crore from him to leave Tej (Mahesh Thakur). On the other hand, Tia (Navina Bole) will also blackmail Shivaay to pay her 100 crore lest she would reveal Omkara’s parental truth to the world (he being an illegitimate child).

How will the brothers deal with these vicious sisters?

And will Shivaay manage to help Anika regain her memory?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.