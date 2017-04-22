Romance time for Gauri and Omkara in Dil Boley Oberoi

Love stories are always special and we just can’t have enough of it!

Star Plus’ Dil Boley Oberoi (Four Lions) has been keeping audience entertained with its sweet romantic saga.

The evil Kali Thakur (Rahul Dev) has come back into the lives of Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh), with ulterior motives. While he is trying his best to harm Omkara, the young man has no hint of the impending danger.

Amidst all these, Omkara and Gauri will spend a very cute romantic scene that will leave you craving for more.

Gauri, who dresses up as Chulbul, the man servant in the Oberoi mansion, will be caught by Omkara with sindoor applied on her forehead.

Shocked with the sindoor, Omkara will question Chulbul, who will be left tongue-tied.

But Gauri will smartly handle the situation and state that the red colour got applied while she was offering pooja.

Shared a source, “Omkara would believe Chulbul, and help her wipe off the sindoor which Gauri will relent. And while doing that the two will come really close and share some cosy moments.”

While Gauri will swoon over her love for Omkara, he on his part will be shocked to feel a connection.

What lies ahead in this love story? We will have to wait and watch!

When we called Shrenu she shared, “Right now Gauri, Omkara and Kali are in a threshold where they have no idea how life has connected them to each other. A lot of interesting twists are awaiting viewers.”

Stay hooked!!