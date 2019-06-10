Romanch Mehta bags Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji being set for another leap in the show (read here: Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji to take a leap!).



Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana P, the show will soon witness a leap of around four to five years.



TellyChakkar has learned that TV actor Romanch Mehta, who has featured in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Ramayan, Chandragupta Maurya, and many other shows, has bagged Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.



Our sources from the set of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala have informed us that Romanch, who was earlier part of Kullfi, will play an important character in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji post the leap.



We could not get through to the actor for his comment