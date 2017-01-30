‘Romantic road trip’ for Ashish-Archana on their wedding anniversary

It’s again time for ‘enjoyment’, of course wrapped up in a cute little ‘surprise’ for Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide, the much-in-love telly couple!!

Ashish and Archana celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary today (30 January) in great style, giving themselves another chance to get adventurous on their D-day.

Always known for springing up adventurous outings, the two of them we hear, have set foot to celebrate their four years of togetherness in a different way!!

As per the news we at Tellychakkar.com have, Ashish and Archana are presently on a road trip from Chandigarh to Kufri, with stops in between at Kandaghat, Shimla. Their final destination will be the beautiful and scenic Kufri.

A source close to the couple told us, “The most adventurous part of this whole trip is that Archana actually had a ligament tear last week in her ankle. But even this injury could not stop Archana from celebrating her anniversary with the love of her life. Romance is the best remedy and need of the hour.”

We also hear that the couple will celebrate their anniversary in Wildflower, which is a prime property of Oberoi. It’s been said that a couple in love should definitely visit this place once in a life time.

We tried buzzing Ashish and Archana, but did not get through to them.

However, we managed to get a hand at the amazingly cool pictures of the couple, as they celebrate their time together in Kufri.

As we know, Ashish Sharma was last seen playing Lord Ram in Star Plus’ Siya Ke Ram.

Here’s wishing the duo a joyous, romantic outing!!