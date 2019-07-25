News

Romil Chaudhry REACTS to Dipika Kakar’s statement of never wanting to see him again after Bigg Boss 12

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Romil Chaudhry’s tiff from Bigg Boss 12 is known to all.

During Bigg Boss 12, Dipika clearly stated that she would never want to meet Romil outside the house.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Romil and asked him for his reaction on Dipika’s statement, as they are both working in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Romil heard us out patiently and said, 'Bigg Boss is quite a difficult show. It pushes a person to say things that shouldn’t be said, and I totally understand the pressure and mental state that Dipika was in while she made that statement.'

Romil further added, 'I haven’t taken such statements to heart. I would like to prove my abilities by performing my character with dedication and hard work.'

Ask him about his bond with Dipika on the set, and he says, 'We are thorough professionals, and the bond on the set is also quite professional. She and I both are quite focused on our respective characters.'

Way to go, Romil!

Meanwhile, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining love and appreciation from the audiences for its gripping storyline and unique treatment.

past seven days