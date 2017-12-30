Hot Downloads

Romit Raj and Mansi Srivastava in Zee TV’s Fear Files

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
30 Dec 2017 07:20 PM

Get ready for another spine chilling episode on Zee TV’s Fear Files!

The upcoming tale will be aired throughout the month of January (2018). And here TellyChakkar has an exclusive update on the above mentioned horror show.

Produced by Bodhi Tree, the show will feature talented actor Romit Raj of Adaalat fame and Mansi Srivastava who is also currently seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, in lead roles. 

According to our sources, Romit and Mansi will play a London returned couple who would be a victim of a possession drama.

Romit confirmed the news, “This episode of Fear Files has a very gripping storyline and I am happy that I have got an opportunity to portray multiple shades in one character.”

Mansi remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest news and happening from the world of television.
 





