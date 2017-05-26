Ronit Roy and Mona Singh in ALT Balaji’s next

With 2 million downloads already, ALT Balaji app is soaring high on the path of success.

Its web-series Romil and Juggal, Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Dev DD found instant fan following, and viewers have been going gaga over it.

And now it’s time to welcome another set of shows on the web platform, for which the creatives have already started burning the midnight oil.

Tellychakkar.com has exclusive update from the Balaji web division on one of its upcoming projects.

After getting her loyalists Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, the Czarina of TV Ekta Kapoor, has managed to attain a casting coup, by finalising on another two big names for her next web series.

The powerhouse of talent Ronit Roy and the charming beauty Mona Singh will play lovebirds in ALT Balaji’s next web series.

Woaaah! Isn’t that exciting news???

Confirmed sources share with us, “Ronit and Mona will play very different roles, and viewers will be in for a treat to see their new avatars. The story will be an out and out romantic one, with subtle dose of drama, comedy and emotions.”

With such acclaimed actors on-board, we are sure it’s going to be a blockbuster series.

The mature love story is currently finalising its script and casting, and will soon go on floors.

This show already has hit written all over it, hain na?

We spoke to Ronit, who confirmed that he is in talks with ALT Balaji, while Mona did not respond to our calls and messages.

Our efforts to reach Ekta Kapoor also remained futile.

Ronit as readers would know has been part of Balaji Telefilms Kasautti Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and more, while Mona appeared in Kya Hua Tera Vaada.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.