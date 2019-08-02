Ronit Roy to host Colors’ India’s Most Sansani Khez Kahaniyaan?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We were the first to report about Optimistix's next on Colors, titled India’s Most Sansani Khez Kahaniyaan

(Read here: After the success of Crime Patrol, Optimystix to bring another crime-based show).



Vipul D Shah, who is an esteemed name in the television industry and has entertained viewers with fiction shows like Dekh India Dekh, Saas Bina Sasural, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, and Kya Hal Mr. Panchal and non-fiction shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Entertainment Ki Raat, is working on his new show.



After receiving a great response from the masses to Sony TV’s Crime Patrol, the multifaceted producer is planning to bring another crime-based show.



India’s Most Sansani Khez Kahaniyaan was supposed to air on Colors’ Rishtey but is now slated to premiere on Colors TV.



Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actor Ronit Roy is most likely to be finalized to host the show.



Our sources have informed us that the show has been deferred, and talks with Ronit are on.



We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.



Stay tuned for more updates!