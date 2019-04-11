Ronit to threaten Shivani and Prerna’s family with pistol in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see a turning point with respect to Shivani’s life.



Shivani, who was in love with Ronit, that is, Komolika’s brother, has finally agreed to marry a man that her family chooses for her.



In the upcoming episode, Shivani meets her new suitor and tells him about her past love. He asks her to put it behind her and agrees to marry her.



When Ronit learns about this, he is angry and threatens Shivani and her family with a pistol. He points it at Shivani and asks the family to not go ahead with Shivani’s marriage.



It will be interesting to see how Prerna and her family tackle this situation.