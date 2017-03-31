Hot Downloads

News

Ronodeep Bose meets with an accident; undergoes brain surgery

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 05:38 PM

Actor Ronodeep Bose, grandson of Soumitra Chatterjee, met with an accident and had to undergo a brain surgery.

As per media reports, the accident took place at around 2 am near his home in New Alipore. 

The Khwato famed actor was riding a bike while his friend was riding pillion. He looked back for a split second as he was crossing a road when his bike hit a cemented wall.

Reports say that he is in very critical condition. He sustained severe head injuries and had to undergo a major brain operation. His friend sustained multiple fractures.

As per the latest update, brain surgery on Ronodeep has been declared successful. Doctors say, it's going to take four days before it can be ensured that he's out of danger.

Tellychakkar.com wishes Ronodeep a speedy recovery.

