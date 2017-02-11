Rony to agree to run again in Run Ronny Run?

Seems a hurt Rony (Shreyosree Roy)’s aloofness will finally open a door and take her to a new trajectory!

Well, loyal viewers of Aakash Aath’s Run Ronny Run would know that hurt by her coach Sanjay (Priyam), Rony has returned to the village and promised not to run again.

Now, since Bengal meet is knocking on the door, Sanjay would reach Rony’s village but the lady would not budge from her stand.

And guess what? Not just her coach, Rony will also see Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) right in front of her.

So, will she eventually give her nod to play?

Well, her anger will reduce but she won’t be able to participate in the sports meet.

Worry not readers, the good part is the turn of events will make her plung into her old voyage of working hard to become an athlete.

And amidst all this, will bloom a relationship between Rony and Rishav.

But with this development, will Rony be able to concentrate on her game? And how her coach will react to this?

We tried to reach the actors for comment but could not reach them.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.