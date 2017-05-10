Rony and Rishav to tie knot in Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run?

Time to gear up for full on drama in Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run!

The coming episodes of the show are all set to become more dramatic.

Well, in the days to come, Rony (Shreyosree Roy) and Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) will be seen taking a step which will put Sanjay (Priyam) in a tensed situation.

Loyal viewers of the show would know that plans have been made to send Rony to SAI.

But instead of going there, both Rony and Rishav would disappear.

And this is not the end of drama!

The due will tie the knot at a Mandir.

OMG!

When we contacted Shreyosree she confirmed the development with us.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.