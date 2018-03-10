Roshni Chopra to debut in digital world

Mumbai: Actress Roshni Chopra has presented cricket shows earlier, but now she is taking on the host's duties for a digital show.

The Kasamh Se fame actress, who had earlier enthralled audiences with Doordarshan's Fourth Umpire -- a pre and post cricket match show -- will host OMG Quiz, co-hosted by BIGO LIVE and UC Browser, on Saturday.

Roshni had recently shared a video on her Instagram page about it. She appreciated efforts to bring out a show which aims at amplifying the knowledge quotient of the participating audiences.

OMG Quiz is based on the lines of famous TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. For this, BIGO LIVE has collaborated with internet giant UC Browser to promote the knowledge advocacy amidst the internet users. The users can win a prize money by answering 12 questions posed on the platform at the prime hours.

"Today's show will be special cricketing event on the platform as a special dedication to the Indian team playing for the Nidahas Trophy 2018 against Sri Lanka, and so, we want the users to share the word of encouragement for their favourite players by participating in the event today," Roshni said.

