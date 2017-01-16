Roshni’s ‘master plan’ to ruin Vaidehi’s engagement in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

Colors’ popular show Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions), as we know, is slowly heading towards the wedding of Piyush (Varun Sharma) with Vaidehi (Kajol Srivastava).

And to foil the plans, Roshni (Nikki Sharma) will try her best!!

Just before the engagement ceremony, Roshni will plan an accident in which her idea will be to have Vaidehi falling off the stairs. However, instead of Vaidehi it will be Mataji (Jayati Bhatia) who will take the tumble.

OMG!!

Yes, Mataji will suffer head injuries and there will be too much of chaos in the household.

As per sources, “Though Mataji will sustain injuries, she will tell the family to not stop the good occasion. She will order her family to proceed with the engagement and will bless the couple Piyush and Vaidehi.”

Aww!! How will Roshni get back at Vaidehi now?

When contacted, Kajol was busy with her shoot and asked us to call later.

Watch this space for more updates.