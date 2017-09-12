Surbhi is one of the most important characters in the the Colors' daily Shakti. Roshni Sahota who plays the character in the serial produced by Rashami sharma Telefilms has also been praised for her portrayal of the role.

Well, that’s not the only reason why Roshni would be cheering. 12 September marks the birth date of the TV actor. The desi beauty spoke to TellyChakkar.com exclusively and revealed her birthday plans.

“Since last night (11 September) till today noon, I’m just cutting cakes. So for the evening me and my friends are planning to go out for an adventurous sports game and then go for a dinner,” she revealed.

When we asked her about her birthday surprise, she quipped, “the day is not complete yet, so I’m waiting for the best one. I myself don’t believe in gifting. So I treat myself with a birthday tour. I went for a trip just recently.”

Sahota also revealed that on the occasion of her birthday, she started celebrating it much early. “I started cutting cakes everyday,12 days prior my birthday. I started cutting cakes daily from 1 September till today.”

The pretty lady who is seen in Colors’ popular daily drama has so much to grateful about. We inquired about her birthday wish for the year, she said, “I don’t want any wish. I just want to be thankful for everything. I’m living my dream! I’m just blessed.”

The lady who sounded quite ecstatic on her birthday was all set for her anniversary party.

TellyChakkar.com wishes Roshni a blissful and successful year ahead.