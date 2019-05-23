News

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to shake a leg in Nach Baliye 9

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019

MUMBAI: After ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were confirmed as contestants on Nach Baliye 9, there is news doing the rounds that Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla will be participating on the show.

According to reports in spotboye.com, it seems that Rubina and Abhinav have said a ‘yes’ for the show and will be shaking a leg together to compete with the other jodis. This is going to be the first time that the adorable couple will be taking part in a reality show together. The two had shared screen space before in Chhoti Bahu.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot last year on June 21st in Shimla. On the work front, Rubina is being loved for her character of Saumya in Colors TV’s Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, whereas Abhinav was last seen on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka in a negative role.

Which other television couple would you like to see in Nach Baliye? Hit the comments section below!

