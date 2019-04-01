Rubina Dilaik and Keerti Kelkar's Bohemian swag

MUMBAI: Television's darling Rubina Dilaik has a bunch of crazy, fun, and loyal friends who always try to be with each other in their best and worst times.



One of these is Tina Kuwajerwala, whose birthday it was recently. Rubina and her friends made the most of the occasion by partying together and having a lot of fun.



The squad enjoyed a fun-filled night with songs, dance, love, and laughter. The theme of the party was flaunting the Bohemian swag. Rubina, Keerti Kelkar, Sharad Kelkar, and Hussain Kuwajerwala dressed in their Bohemian best and rocked the party like there was no tomorrow.



See the pictures and videos.