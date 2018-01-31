Rubina Dilaik elated at entering the millionaires club

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: No one can beat our tinsel town beauties and their obsession with sharing a slice of their life and staying connected with their fans on social media.



The year has begun with a bang and as we near the end of the first month of the year, we have another stunning beauty who has made it to the millionaires club.



This telly town diva is a wanderlust, a stupendous actress and an even more beautiful soul filled with positive energy and glee. She became a popular house hold name and gained recognition for her acting in Zee Tv's Choti Bahu as Radhika. Rubina is currently seen winning hearts for her role in Shakti - Astiva Ek Ehsaas Ki, wherein she is seen playing the role of a kinnar.



Rubina Dilaik is euphoric and high on life right now as with all the love and appreciations she has been receiving from her fans. The beauty has managed to get a ‘blue tick’ mark on her Instagram handle. Yes, you guessed it right. The soaring hot Rubina has entered the millionaires club and her excitement on being a part of the 1million club knows no bound.



TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and she is on cloud nine and shares much love for her fans.Rubina Dilaik shares, "I am gleeful and beaming with joy with the continuous and ever flowing & furiously growing love from the side of my fans." The actress further adds, "I don't like posting anything dramatic on social media handles to just gather love and some attention from my fans."Rubina also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video post as well as an Insta story that well proves that she is indeed like a kid who is super excited about her 1million mark.The actress shared how proud and blessed she feels to receive so much love and appreciation from her lovely fans. Rubina even shared the same through an Instagram post.TellyChakkar wishes Rubina much love from our side!