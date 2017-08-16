Bargaining comes naturally to every woman, but actress Rubina Dilaik took it whole new level during her recent trip to Thailand.

The actress was recently shooting across Thailand’s capital Bangkok for an upcoming track in her social drama Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii airing on COLORS.

Despite her busy shoot schedule, Rubina never missed an opportunity to shop in the local markets. And to get an upper hand on the deals, Rubina would resort to using a local Thai accent to bargain with the shopkeepers.

During the shoot, Rubina observed the locals’ diction and mannerisms, and picked up some generic gestures and colloquial terms in order to sharpen her Thai speaking skills.

And the result, the shopaholic in Rubina was fully satiated as she cracked some truly amazing deals and shopped to her heart’s content!