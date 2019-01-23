Rubina Dilaik’s advice on how to love your job

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently seen on the show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and her character Soumya Singh is loved by the audience.

The life of an actor is very hectic, and they hardly get any time for themselves. But Rubina has a way out and a beautiful suggestion for that. The actress shared a lovely photo of hers and said that when someone works, they almost give 70% of their time, but if one falls in love with what they do, it’s easy to get through.

She said that she has found her love and is always excited to go for work in spite of the heavy traveling. She also said that she hardly parties and stays away from family and friends for many days but feels blessed to be working hard.

Well, seems like Rubina’s take on this is right, and if one loves what they do, everything will fall into place.