Rubina Dilaik shares of her injury

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 06:38 PM
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik shares video of her injury

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen as Soumya in Colors’ popular show Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, injured herself on the sets of her show while shooting for a scene.

The actress was injured during an action sequence. The actress mentioned on her social media about the same saying that ‘The Pain Of Clipping the rest is more than the nail being uprooted ... during an #action sequence today... #a #day in an Actor's life.’

The actress shared the video of the scene where she injured her finger and captioned it saying, ‘So was the #rage that I Forgot it was a #stage ........... my one take shot where i Lost my Naili was so engrossed that I didn’t even realize that i had hurt myself and the other co-actor.’

Rubina passion is evident in the scene. Check out the post.
