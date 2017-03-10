Rubina Dilaik to weave magic on The Rising Star

Ravishing Rubina Dilaik, who stirred the foundation of performance in Indian television playing a eunuch in TV serial Shakti, is up for some fun & fiesta as part of a segment in The Rising Star.

The curvaceous diva will participate in the above show (produced by Optimystix) and will be seen using her experience and expertise and vote for the contestants.

As per the show flow, each episode brings in a family (random) who witnesses the performances and votes accordingly. Rubina will be part of the family flock and be the first celebrity attendee in the process.

We bet Rubina’s presence will further entice the already exhilarating experience.

Both mentioned shows (in the copy) air on Colors.