Rubina Dilaik's sweet gesture for her fans

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, who is seen on Colors’ show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is one of the most popular actress we have on television. She has a massive fan following.



She is a versatile actress and has won many awards for the roles that she has played. The actress keeps in touch with her fans through her social media accounts. Although she is not that active on these accounts due to her busy schedule, she still manages to take the time out to thank her fans.



The actress put up four different posts where she went on to thank all her fans for the support and love they shower on her and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Fans had sent a lot of gifts and blessings to the couple during the marriage, and Rubina couldn’t thank them earlier due to her working schedule.



She also took the effort to thank each fan individually by taking their names and expressing her gratitude towards them.



She also apologized for uploading so many videos, as Instagram only allows one-minute videos.



Rubina thanked her Arab fans from Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt and said that she is so blessed to get love from countries where the culture is so different and everyone knows only the language of love.