Rudra & Bhavya prep up for their wedding in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) recently showcased how Tej (Mahesh Thakur) apologized to Shivay (Nakuul Mehta), and Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) dived into the confession and forgiveness drama alerting Shivay that this is all a hoax.

Also, the show has churned out a Ramayana track to re-tell the epic novel in relation to Ishqbaaaz. Shivay and Anika will play their part inspired by Ram and Sita, Veer will flaunt shades of Ravana, Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Omkara will project the essence of Bharat and Lakshman and Tej as Kaikeyi among other characters.

As a part of this track, Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) has used Tia (Navina Bole) to manipulate Tej and upsurge the belief that Shivaay has treacherously mismanaged his sons’ property shares.

Ishqbaaz will introduce a new twist where Shivaay has decided to send Anika (Surbhi Chandna) back to the Oberoi mansion for helping the family prep up for Rudra and Bhavya’s wedding. The entire family, including Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer), will be seen selecting jewellery for Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) and making merry with the special occasion around the corner.

Also, as a part of the ‘happy’ track, Omkara will mischievously frighten Rudra about marriage that it is not easy to stay with one person for the rest of their life and once he is bonded into the thick relationship of marriage, there will be many restrictions and that his freedom will be limited. Rudra will be scared and the duo will share some laughs too!

Subsequent to this drama, it will be interesting to see how Veer takes advantage of the situation and drives things to his interest.

Stay tuned for more updates!