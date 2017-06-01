Hot Downloads

Manish Naggdev
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput

quickie
Sahil Uppal

One night stands are not my cup of tea: Sahil Uppal

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

‘Rudra-Bhavya’s marriage’ to shock family in Dil Boley Oberoi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jun 2017 03:41 PM

Dil Boley Oberoi on Star Plus is the perfect combination of romance, drama, emotions and thrill.

The spin-off of Ishqbaaaz, produced by Four Lions, will see some really interesting times head.

As seen so far, Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo), who has fallen in love with Bhavya (Mansi Shrivastava), will try his best to protect her from the goons who are after their lives. And well, though he is acting like a knight in shining armour, he has no clue that she is an officer, who is hiding her identity (he he!).

In the coming episodes, audience will see the two having a tough time to ward off the goons but will finally reach the Oberoi mansion safely.

And now comes the major dramatic twist...

In order to safeguard Bhavya, Rudra will lie to the family that he has married her.

OMG! Shockingly funny, isn’t it?

Shared a source, “Rudra will confide to Shivaay and share the ordeal. Being the responsible big brother, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will decide to help him. At Omkara-Gauri’s (Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh) sangeet, Shivaay will announce that Rudra has come with his bride, and that the family should readily accept her.”

How will the family react? Will they accept Bhavya?

We called Rudra who said, “It’s going to be super entertaining in the coming days and audience should stay hooked for more drama.”

Keep watching Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi guys!!!

Tags > Star Plus, Ishaqbaaaz, Leenesh Mattoo, Mansi Shrivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Nakuul Mehta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top