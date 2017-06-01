‘Rudra-Bhavya’s marriage’ to shock family in Dil Boley Oberoi

Dil Boley Oberoi on Star Plus is the perfect combination of romance, drama, emotions and thrill.

The spin-off of Ishqbaaaz, produced by Four Lions, will see some really interesting times head.

As seen so far, Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo), who has fallen in love with Bhavya (Mansi Shrivastava), will try his best to protect her from the goons who are after their lives. And well, though he is acting like a knight in shining armour, he has no clue that she is an officer, who is hiding her identity (he he!).

In the coming episodes, audience will see the two having a tough time to ward off the goons but will finally reach the Oberoi mansion safely.

And now comes the major dramatic twist...

In order to safeguard Bhavya, Rudra will lie to the family that he has married her.

OMG! Shockingly funny, isn’t it?

Shared a source, “Rudra will confide to Shivaay and share the ordeal. Being the responsible big brother, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will decide to help him. At Omkara-Gauri’s (Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh) sangeet, Shivaay will announce that Rudra has come with his bride, and that the family should readily accept her.”

How will the family react? Will they accept Bhavya?

We called Rudra who said, “It’s going to be super entertaining in the coming days and audience should stay hooked for more drama.”

Keep watching Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi guys!!!