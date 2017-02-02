Rudra-Saumya’s wedding reality to come to fore in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

The news of Dil Bole Oberoi launching soon, has amplified the excitement level for all Ishqbaaaz fans, isn’t it?

And to spice up your entertainment quest, here we have an update from the Star Plus’ popular drama Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films).

As seen so far, the young Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) in a bid to save his elder brother Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh), from being forced to marry a girl of their father Tej’s (Mahesh Thakur) choice, had instead agreed to tie the knot.

Awww! Balidaaaan!

Now, as viewers would know, Rudra has already married Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer), though accidentally, long time back.

Anika (Surbhi Chandna), who knows about the marriage, will try persuading Rudra to take a stand and protect Saumya’s interest but he will not relent.

Left with no other measures, Anika will reveal the truth to the media much to the dismay of Tej.

Shared a source, “After the media will reveal about Rudra being married, his wedding will be called off. This will shock Tej who would suffer a major setback in his business. He will blame Anika for the loss and post a showdown will ask her to leave the house but Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will stop her.”

Phew! That would be some drama, isn’t it?

We could not reach the actors as they were busy in a shoot.