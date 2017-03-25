Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

Rudranil Ghosh to get back to TV with Colors Bangla's next

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
25 Mar 2017 02:15 PM

Yes, you read the headline absolutely correct!  

Rudranil Ghosh, who debuted on TV with Roopkatha in 1998 on Doordarshan, and then moved to the big screen, is all set to return to the small screen via a comedy show.  

He is notable for comedy, sensible as well as negative roles. He has been part of Bengali flicks like Proloy, Bye Bye Bangkok, Chaplin, Hawa Bodol and Kathmundu to name a few.

The talented actor is quite excited as well as tensed about this new project. He expressed, “I’m under a lot of tension and pressure; I was not under so much pressure even during my first date”.

There is more on the platter, readers.

The particular show has roped in all the major comedians including Kanchan Mullick, Khwaraj Mukherjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Bulbuli Panja, and Biswanath Basu. We hear that Kanchan Mullick will be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Considering the names of the comedians, this show is surely going to make the audience rolling on floor laughing.

Produced by Workshop, the show is slated to go on air on Colors Bangla during Bengali New Year.

So, gear up for the laughter riot.

We will update our readers more about other details soon.

So, keep visiting this space for more updates.

