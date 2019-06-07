News

Ruhaan and Mishti elope in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

07 Jun 2019 10:06 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of Voot show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will showcase shocking twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Mishti gets kidnapped. Ruhaan spots Mishti and runs to her rescue but does not manage to reach her on time.

Meanwhile, Pari is also worried for Mishti and Ruhaan. She seeks help from the police. They tell her that the duo might have eloped.

Pari is angry but wishes that Ruhaan and Mishti are safe. Veer too gets worried for the duo.

Both Veer and Pari are still unaware about Ruhaan and Mishti’s relation.

How will they react when the truth unfolds?

