Ruhaan and Mishti's affair exposed, Veer and Pari miffed in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 10:30 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka is high on drama as now very soon Ruhaan and Mishti’s affair will get exposed and will leave Veer and Pari miffed.

Veer won’t give any change to speak up while he points finger on her character and he insults her like he never imagined.

Mishti will meet Ruhaan and informs him about how badly Veer has insulted her.

Ruhaan will lose his cool and finally unfolds his real identity of him being Mishti’s lover boy.

Veer will be shocked and he will inform Pari about the same and now Veer and Pari are miffed and completely shocked with this truth revelation.

It will be interesting to see how Veer and Pari will react to this decision.

