News

Ruhaan unfolds love for Mishti, leaves Pari shocked in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jul 2019 11:38 AM

MUMBAI: Voot show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will showcase shocking twists and turns.

It seems Pari finally confesses her love for Ruhaan.

Ruhaan gets shocked to hear the same and reveals that he loves Mishti.

Pari gets shocked to know that Mishti and Ruhaan were in love with each other.

And shocking Mishti takes a big step to sacrifice her love Ruhaan for the happiness of Pari.

Ruhaan too wants to make Mishti understand that he cannot marry Pari giving her false hope of love.

However, Mishti is determined to unite Ruhaan and Pari.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show. Who will win in the game of love, Ruhaan-Pari or Ruhaan-Mishti?

Tags > Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Voot, Ruhaan, Mishti, Pari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days