Ruhaan wants Mishti to express love for him in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Voot’s show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama as Ruhaan wants Mishti to express love for him.



Mishti makes her entry in Ruhaan’s room with rice for him.



Seeing Ruhaan not present in his room, Mishti starts feeling Ruhaan’s clothes.



At the same time, Ruhaan enters the room, shocking Mishti.



Mishti throws away Ruhaan’s t-shirt, and the rice bowl also falls down.



Ruhaan confronts Mishti, but she maintains her silence because she is afraid of commitment.



It would be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.