Ruhaan wants Mishti to express love for him in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Jail twist intensifies Prachi and Rhea's enmity in Kumkum Bhagya, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani exposes real suicide letter and bails Malhar out



In the upcoming episode, Malhar is imprisoned in jail on the murder charges of Rao Saheb. Kalyani has begun her hunt for the real suicide letter of Rao Saheb. She finally gets a clue about the fake letter. Kalyani returns home and makes a plan with Anupriya to search for the real suicide note.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer's growing concern for Mishti worries Kunal



In the upcoming episode, Abeer's growing concern for Mishti worries Kunal . It was earlier seen that Abeer accepts Mishti’s courtship decision against Meenakshi.



Further, Abeer advises Meenakshi to accept Mishti’s decision and, at the same time, requests Kunal too to know Mishti well before getting married.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Ruhaan wants Mishti to express love for him



In the upcoming episode, Ruhaan wants Mishti to express love for him. Seeing Ruhaan not present in his room, Mishti starts feeling Ruhaan’s clothes. At the same time, Ruhaan makes his entry, shocking Mishti. Mishti throws away Ruhaan’s T-shirt, and the rice bowl also falls down.



Kumkum Bhagya: Jail twist intensifies Prachi and Rhea's enmity



In the upcoming episode, Prachi and Rhea get into a heated argument when Rhea reveals the truth to Prachi.



Prachi is shell-shocked to know that Rhea targetted her, but unfortunately, Pragya became the victim. An angry Prachi now gets into action to get Rhea arrested for the crime she committed.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Shaan Randhawa to convince Happy to stay back and work with him



In the upcoming episode, Shaan tells Happy that she has failed to recognize the right people she needs to be with. His intelligent talking eventually forces Happy to believe in him. As a result of this, Happy decides to stay back, and this upsets Ranvijay, who wanted to take Happy away from Shaan.



Krishna Chali London: Krishna to not accept the new man as Radhey



In the upcoming episode, the man claims to be Radhey but with a new face and identity. Radhey's family and Krishna are divided in their opinions. Radhey’s family believe the man and trusts that he is indeed Radhey. However, Krishna is not be ready to accept this. Krishna receives lot of flak from Radhey’s family for not believing him.