Ruhi and Aliya work together to resolve Yug and Karan's issue in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Ishita is still struggling to accept the fact that Raman is dead and on the other hand Karan and Yug are having problems with each other.

In the upcoming episode, Ruhi and Alia will have their bitter fight supporting Karan and Yug and Arijit is very happy to know this.

Arjit is extremely happy that the Bhalla family is breaking apart and his plan is getting successful.

Ruhi and Aliya had planned this as they are aware that it's not easy to end this unsaid war amid Karan and Yug.

Ruhi and Aliya are thus working together to make things work and if they will fight then Yug and Karan will at least feel guilty and end their enmity.

Ruhi and Aliya are actually playing the game and this flops Arjit's all plan against Bhalla's.