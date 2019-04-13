Ruhi behind the bars, Raman and Karan in new trouble in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama as Ruhi and Karan’s relationship is getting better, while on the other hand, Alia and Rohan’s relationship has gone sour.

Karan has saved Ruhi from the kidnapping trap, but still, the trouble doesn’t end here. Sahil is playing his double game with the Bhallas. He has targeted their business and also traps Ruhi.

In the upcoming episode, Sahil will use Seema as his puppet to trap Ruhi and that too in a murder conspiracy.

Ruhi gets shocked as she gets arrested in murder charges, and Seema also gives a statement against her.

Karan and Raman are shocked to see Ruhi arrested and they are worried to know what will happen.

It will be interesting to see how Raman and Karan save Ruhi from this mess.