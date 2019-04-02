Ruhi overwhelmed as Karan stops her trade-off in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Alia is all set to marry Yug. Meanwhile, Karan is trying to take revenge from the Bhalla family.



In the upcoming episode, Muskaan’s goons kidnap Ruhi and Alia to seek revenge from Raman and Ishita. They take them to a brothel.



Fortunately, Karan learns about the same. He thus reaches in the nick of time to rescue Ruhi and Alia.



Muskaan is furious and takes out her gun to shoot Ruhi, but Karan comes in front of her and takes the bullet.



Ruhi is shocked to see this and worried for Karan, but she is also happy to see this positive change in him.



It will be interesting to see the cause of this change in Karan. Or is this just another plan of his?