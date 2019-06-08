News

Rukhsar is back, supports Zara's mission for Kabir in Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 04:57 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama as Kabir and Zara were on loggerheads and now the two are finally decided to come back together.

In the upcoming episode, Zara is trying to unite Kabir and Aisha, Zara is well aware that Aisha has disowned Kabir after what all happened.

Aisha had always supported right and this time again she is supporting right that is Zara.

Aisha has disowned Kabir as he had done wrong with Zara, while now new trouble marks entry.

This new trouble is Rukhsar, Rukhsar has marked her entry but this time in a positive way.

Yes you read that right Rukhsar has returned to see her family on Eid and finds the trouble and the mission Zara is on.

Rukhsar is now completely changed and will help Zara in her mission to unite Kabir with his mother Aisha.

